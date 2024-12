Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar during the ongoing Parliament session of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Parliament to discuss issues faced by pomegranate farmers. The meeting focused on the challenges related to the pomegranate industry, particularly those affecting farmers. Pawar, who has been vocal about the concerns of farmers, sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to address the issues and ensure support for the agriculture sector.