Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha, mastermind and 5th accused, surrenders before Delhi Police

Parliament Security breach: In a major development, the mastermind and the fifth accused of the Parliament security breach incident surrendered before Delhi Police on Thursday.

According to sources, accused Lalit Jha himself reached the Kartavya path in Delhi and surrendered before the police. He was accompanied by a person named Mahesh Jha. Delhi police later handed over Jha to the Special Cell. Notably, Jha is said to be the mastermind of this incident. Delhi Police is suspecting that there may be a bigger conspiracy behind this incident.

Role of Jha in incident

A team of Delhi Police was also stationed in Rajasthan's Nagaur to apprehend Jha as the accused belongs to this place. It is believed that Jha was in constant touch with all the accused and the incident was allegedly carried out on his instruction, they said.

It was Jha who shot the video of the protest outside the Parliament on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media. Notably, he had absconded with the phones of four other accused before the incident on December 13. Individuals arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA, in addition to sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Accused sent to police custody

Meanwhile, the Patiala House court sent four accused to police remand for seven days on Thursday. This comes after they were produced before the court by the Delhi Police. Those who have been sent to custody are - Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad and Anmol Shinde. Another suspect named Vicky Sharma was also detained by Delhi Police. However, he was released later after interrogation. Meanwhile, labelling the security breach as a fallout of a "well-planned conspiracy", Delhi Police said it was an "attack on the Parliament of India".

Parliament security breach

The security breach happened on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament. Two people, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released a yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

A case was registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the incident. A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of the IPC was also registered in the matter.

