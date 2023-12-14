Parliament security breach: Accused hid gas canisters in shoes, to be taken to Lucknow, Mumbai during probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel with sniffer dogs check Parliament House premises.

Parliament security breach: People accused in the case had hidden the coloured-gas canisters in their shoes, the Delhi Police informed. All the accused in the case has been charged under the IPC sections 86, 353, 452,153, 34,120, UAPA 16, and 18.

Delhi Police said that there is a provision to get 30-day custody under these sections, however, as of now, they have asked for a 15-day remand.

The officers informed that some pamphlets were also found with them in which something was written. They wanted to show these pamphlets to the Prime Minister but he was not present in the House. It has to be investigated whether any terrorist organisation is involved in this entire incident.

The accused will be taken to Lucknow from where they purchased the shoes. They will also be taken to Mumbai from where they had purchased canisters, and also to Gurugram and Mysore.

The way this incident has been carried out, there is a possibility of involvement of big people because a common man cannot work with such planning, cops said.

"All the accused persons who have been arrested in this case were produced before the special court of UAPA and the court after hearing both the sides and considering the material which was available before the court, the court has granted police custody for seven days as of now," said Atul Shrivastava, lawyer for Delhi Police.

