The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, aiming to amend the law governing Waqf boards and rename the Waqf Act, 1995, is set for introduction in Parliament on Thursday. This significant legislative move is part of the ongoing monsoon session.

During a meeting, leaders from the Congress, NCP-SCP, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress argued that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill should not be introduced directly. Instead, they insisted that it be referred to a parliamentary committee for thorough examination and consultation.