'Angry' Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves chair, says 'I am being insulted everyday in the House'

'Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday blasted Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and asked him to behave accordingly. A visibly upset and angry Dhankhar was seen shouting at the top of his voice and said, "I am being insulted everyday in the House"

The House was discussing Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics and Health Minister JP Nadda was making a statement. "The whole country is standing with Vinesh Phogat. The PM yesterday called her “Champion of champions" and the PM’s voice is the voice of 140 crore people. Unfortunately, we are dividing this between the ruling side and the opposition. Unfortunately, the opposition does not have any solid issue which they want to discuss for which the ruling party is ready....I want to assure you that Govt of India, Sports Ministry and IOC tried redressal on all platforms," Nadda said.