Parliament Monsoon Session: Over 71,000 cases pending in high courts for more than 30 years, says Law Minister

Lok Sabha: More than 71,000 cases are pending in various high courts across the country for over 30 years, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told Lok Sabha on Friday (July 28).

Over 1.01 lakh cases which are more than 30 years old are also pending in the lower courts, the House was told.

In a written reply to a question, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that as on July 24 this year, 71,204 cases were pending in high courts for over 30 years.

As many as 1,01,837 cases were pending for more than 30 years in the district and subordinate courts.

The Minister had informed the Rajya Sabha on July 20 that the cases pending in various courts in the country have crossed the 5-crore mark.

Meghwal had said over 5.02 crore cases were pending in various courts -- the Supreme Court, 25 high courts and subordinate courts.

"As per data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management System (ICMIS) by the Supreme Court of India, as on July 1, there are 69,766 cases pending in the Supreme Court,” the Minister said.

Pending cases in local courts

"Total number of cases pending in the high courts and the district and subordinate courts as on July 14 are 60,62,953 and 4,41,35,357 respectively, as per information made available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG)," he had added.

The Minister told Lok Sabha today that the vacancy of judges is not the only reason behind the increased number of pending cases in the courts.

The pendency of cases in courts can be attributed to several factors which include availability of physical infrastructure and supporting court staff, complexity of facts involved, nature of evidence, co-operation of stakeholders, including the Bar, investigation agencies, witnesses and litigants and proper application of rules and procedures.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of Day 7 commenced at 11 am today. However, proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm within two minutes of convening. The Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were also adjourned for the day amid continued sloganeering by the Opposition leaders over Manipur. On Thursday, two bills were passed amid continuous protests by Opposition members over the violence in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)

