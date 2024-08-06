No state wants to implement 'West Bengal model': Amit Shah tells Saugata Roy in Lok Sabha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TMC MP Saugata Roy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (August 6) took a swipe at West Bengal over TMC MP Saugata Roy's suggestion to implement the ‘Bengal model’ in the rest of the states affected by the Left Wing Extremism, and wondered if any of the states would like to implement its model in the context of containing the Maoist militancy. The exchange between the two leaders came during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha when Roy said that the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government has been successful in tackling Left Wing Extremism and asked if the Centre would want to study the “example of West Bengal” and apply it in other states.

“My question is Maoist Extremism has ended in West Bengal. I want to ask the Home Minister if he will study the example of West Bengal and will he apply the same model to other states (affected by Maoist militancy)? Because they have not been able to control it,” Roy said.

Responding to the question, Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led government does not have any issues in implementing models of states that have done well, but went on to take a swipe at Bengal.

“If any state performs well, the Modi government does not have any problem in implementing the example nationwide. But I assume that no state will like to implement the West Bengal model,” Shah said.

The Centre and the West Bengal government are at loggerheads over multiple issues, including security. Responding to another query, Shah said the violence in the North East has declined by more than 60 per cent.

BJP leader Amit Malviya said that it is “laughable” for the TMC to describe its efforts in Bengal as a “model” to emulate. “So, it is not just audacious but laughable for the TMC to tout their efforts as a 'model' to emulate,” he said.

