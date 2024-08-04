Amit Shah predicts 2029 Lok Sabha poll results, gives piece of advice to Opposition: 'Learn to...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 4) made a prediction for the BJP as well as the Opposition for the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections and said that Narendra Modi will return as the Prime Minister of the country and the INDIA bloc will sit in the Opposition after the next general elections also. His remarks came while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh after inaugurating the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project.

What did Amit Shah predict?

"I want to assure you that whatever the opposition wants to say, you do not worry. In 2029 also, the NDA will come (to power), (Narendra) Modi ji will come," Shah said.

In the same breath, he took a jibe at the Opposition over the increase in their seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and said that it thinks it has won elections “with some success” and highlighted that the BJP has still won more seats than Congress did in the last three elections, in this election itself.

"They (opposition) feel that with some success, they have won elections. They do not know that in three elections, the number of seats the Congress got, the BJP won more than that in this election (2024 Lok Sabha poll),” he said.

"They do not know it. NDA's only one member, the BJP, has more than the total number of seats which their whole alliance has. These people, who want to create uncertainty, say again and again that this government will not run,” the Home Minister added.

Amit Shah's piece of advice to Opposition

He advised the INDIA bloc to “learn to work effectively” in the Opposition.

"I want to assure the opposition friends that not only will this government complete its five-year term, the next term will also be of this government. Be ready to sit in the opposition and learn to work effectively in the opposition," he added.

In this year’s general elections, the BJP won 240 seats, reducing significantly from the 303 it bagged in 2019. The party managed to form the government as the NDA, in the pre-poll alliance of various parties, crossed the majority mark comfortably. JDU and TDP are two major allies in the running government. The Congress, on the other hand, bagged 99 seats, improving their tally of 52 from 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serving his third straight term in the office, and became the only PM to do so after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | PM Modi chairs key meeting with BJP-ruled states CMs, Deputy CMs in Delhi