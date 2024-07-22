Parliament Monsoon Session 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to table economic survey today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 LIVE updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday (July 22) and will continue till August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey in Lok Sabha today, a day ahead of the Union Budget. The survey will serve as a report card on the economy, detailing its performance and providing a growth outlook for the future. The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive account of the state of the economy, its prospects, and policy challenges. She will present the first Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government on Tuesday in the Lower House. Follow LIVE updates here: