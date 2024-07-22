Monday, July 22, 2024
     
  Parliament Monsoon Session 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman to table economic survey today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey in Lok Sabha today. Union Budget will be presented in the House tomorrow.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2024 7:59 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2024 LIVE updates: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on Monday (July 22) and will continue till August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey in Lok Sabha today, a day ahead of the Union Budget. The survey will serve as a report card on the economy, detailing its performance and providing a growth outlook for the future. The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive account of the state of the economy, its prospects, and policy challenges. She will present the first Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government on Tuesday in the Lower House. Follow LIVE updates here:

 

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    When did Economic Survey come into existence?

    The Economy Survey document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2024-25, to be presented on Tuesday. The first economic survey reportedly came into existence in 1950-51, when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented the day before the Union Budget.

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Economic Survey to be tabled in both Houses of Parliament

    The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1 pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm, followed by a press conference by Chief Economic Adviser Anantha Nageswaran.

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Economic Survey lists details of sector-specific trends

    It includes details of major economic figures and sector-specific trends, serving as an independent reference for understanding the economic policies of the government and their impact.

     

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What is the aim of Economic Survey?

    The report aims to assess the economic situation of the country and offer insights into the direction of the economy in the upcoming fiscal year.

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What is in the Economy Survey?

    The Economic Survey is a report that provides information on the implementation of various government schemes. It highlights trends in economic growth, detailing the amount of investment in different sectors and presenting key economic indicators and sector-wise economic trends.

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Economic Survey is presented in two parts | What are they?

    The first part provides information about the state of the Indian economy, while the second part contains details of key economic indicators.

     

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Economic survey provides insights into economic performance of nation over past year

    It serves as a comprehensive review of the nation's economic development in the previous fiscal year. The survey provides insights into the economic performance of the nation over the past year and serves as a key foundation for the subsequent budget. It acts as a primary means through which the government communicates the economic state of the country. 

     

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What is Economic Survey?

    The Economic Survey is traditionally presented a day before the Union Budget. The Finance Minister presents the Economic Survey in Parliament. Serving as a crucial annual report from the Finance Ministry, it is often referred to as an account of the economic well-being of the country. 

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Economic survey offers analysis on various sectors of economy

    The Survey offers statistical information and analysis on various sectors of the economy, including data on employment, GDP growth, inflation, and the budget deficit.

     

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    What does Economic survey do?

    The Economic Survey provides a comprehensive account of the state of the economy, its prospects, and policy challenges. It is prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

  • Jul 22, 2024 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Ashesh Mallick

    Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament today (July 22), a day ahead of the Union Budget. The survey will serve as a report card on the economy, detailing its performance and providing a growth outlook for the future.

     

