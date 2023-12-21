Parliament security breach: All four accused police custody extended till January 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel with sniffer dogs check Parliament House premises after a recent security breach, in New Delhi

Parliament security breach: All four accused in the Parliament security breach incident have been sent to 15-day custody of Delhi Police's special cell by the Patiala House Court. The next hearing in the case is on January 5.

The Delhi Police informed the court that they have collected some important evidence in seven days adding the information cannot be revealed in an open court as the matter is very sensitive.

Accused Neelam, Manoranjan, Sagar, and Amol have to be taken to many places for examination to find out their real objective. The accused were present in the court during the hearing.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises.

