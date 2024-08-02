Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Question hour's proceedings underway in both Houses
Live now

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Question hour's proceedings underway in both Houses

Parliament Monsoon Session: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to address key issues including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and the regulation of airfares.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 11:40 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues on Friday, crucial topics such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and the regulation of airfares are set to be discussed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session's agenda indicates that several Union Ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur, will present various documents in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will deliver a statement outlining the Government's business plans for the remainder of the 2nd session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 02, 2024 11:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Rahul Gandhi makes no sense, at least I don't get what he says: Kangana Ranaut

    What should I say about Rahul Gandhi? He makes no sense, at least I don't get what he says. The most condemnable thing about him is the words he used for the country... It's not good for the country and as Anurag Thakur has said, Congress' mentality is to break the nation in pieces to benefit themselves, this thing has been going on since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru...", says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

  • Aug 02, 2024 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Speaker Om Birla extends congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

    On behalf of Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla, extended congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle event at the Paris Olympics, 2024.

     

  • Aug 02, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Democracy is in danger: JMM MP Mahua Maji

    On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'ED raids being planned' statement, JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "ED, CBI are being used against leaders who speak against the BJP. We have seen how Hemant Soren was kept in jail without any proof. The high court and Supreme Court said that the ED has no evidence against him. The democracy is in danger."

  • Aug 02, 2024 11:16 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    They are doing 'jhooth ki kheti': Giriraj Singh on Rahul Gandhi's 'ED raids being planned' statement

    On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claim tha 'ED raids are being planned' against him, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "The person who used to mislead people over Constitution is now working to destroy the Constitution. Parliament Session is underway; he should speak in the House. He (Rahul Gandhi) should tell who told him about this. They are yet to answer Anurag Thakur's questions and trying to set a new narrative. They are doing 'jhooth ki kheti'.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement