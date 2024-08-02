Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Question hour's proceedings underway in both Houses

What should I say about Rahul Gandhi? He makes no sense, at least I don't get what he says. The most condemnable thing about him is the words he used for the country... It's not good for the country and as Anurag Thakur has said, Congress' mentality is to break the nation in pieces to benefit themselves, this thing has been going on since the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru...", says BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.