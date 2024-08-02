Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Question hour's proceedings underway in both Houses

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues on Friday, crucial topics such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and the regulation of airfares are set to be discussed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session's agenda indicates that several Union Ministers, including Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur, will present various documents in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will deliver a statement outlining the Government's business plans for the remainder of the 2nd session of the 18th Lok Sabha.