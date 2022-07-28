Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
Parliament: Braving mosquitoes and heat, suspended MPs spend night beside Gandhi statue inside complex

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2022 11:25 IST
Image Source : PTI TMC MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha, during a sit-in protest at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • TMC's Dola sen and Santanu Sen were present on the site till post midnight
  • With no permission for a tent granted by the authorities, five MPs slept under the sky
  • MPs were protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs

Braving mosquitoes and the heat, some of the suspended MPs like CPI's Santosh Kumar, AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night beside the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex. TMC's Dola sen and Santanu Sen were present on the site till post midnight.

With no permission for a tent granted by the authorities, five MPs slept under the sky as a protest against the suspension of 24 MPs, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha. 

Also Read | Opposition protest in Parliament: We will eat, sleep here but... says suspended TMC MP Sushmita Dev

"50 hour non-stop dharna by Opposition MPs. 21 hours done. 29 hours to go. "Revoke suspension of 24 MPs. Discuss," tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dwrek O'Brien.

In the morning, TMC MP Mausam Noor who brought tea for the MPs said that the Opposition MPs will not apologise and the protest will continue. The opposition has demanded a discussion on price rise in both Houses of Parliament.

Also Read | Monsoon Session: 20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament

