Panaji Civic Polls: Key candidates, parties and major battles to watch on March 11

Panaji:

The political temperature is rising in Goa's Panaji as the city heads to the polls on March 11 to elect representatives for 30 wards of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). With results scheduled for March 13, the civic polls are expected to shape the future of governance, development and urban planning in the state capital. Parties across Goa have intensified campaigning which is likely to make the contest one of the most closely watched local elections this year.

Parties in the fray

The Panaji civic elections have drawn participation from major political forces in Goa, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed panels, the Congress-backed candidates and several independent groups. Regional outfits and citizen-led panels have also fielded candidates, hoping to capitalise on hyper-local issues such as waste management, traffic congestion, water supply and infrastructure gaps.

The upcoming local body election in the city has turned into a fierce battle for political survival between two prominent local figures. Utpal Parrikar, son of former Chief Minister and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, has teamed up with the Congress and AAP in an effort to challenge revenue minister Atanasio Babush Monserrate -- the current BJP MLA from Panaji. After losing the 2022 Assembly election as an independent to Monserrate, Utpal has now aligned with opposition parties to take on Monserrate's panel in the civic polls.

Although CCP elections are officially non-party contests, they have long been viewed as direct political face-offs and Monserrate has consistently held sway, ensuring victories for his panel regardless of his party affiliation.

Key alliances and political dynamics

The BJP is seeking to retain its influence in the CCP by supporting candidates aligned with its development agenda. The Congress, on the other hand, is pushing for a stronger presence in the civic body by projecting itself as the alternative to the ruling faction. Independent panels and civil society groups have positioned themselves as voices of local accountability, focusing on transparency and responsiveness in civic administration.

Prominent candidates to watch

Several wards have emerged as hotspots due to high-profile candidates and intense competition. Sitting councillors, fresh faces, grassroots leaders and professionals have entered the electoral field, making the contest more diverse. Key candidates with strong community connect are expected to influence the outcome in closely contested wards where past victories were decided by narrow margins.

Key faces to watch:

Rohit Monserrate (Ward 4): The current Mayor of Panaji and son of Atanasio Monserrate is the primary face of the BJP-backed panel.

The current Mayor of Panaji and son of Atanasio Monserrate is the primary face of the BJP-backed panel. Utpal Parrikar: While not contesting personally, he is the chief strategist and mentor for the Ami Panjekar panel, aiming to reclaim his father's political legacy.

While not contesting personally, he is the chief strategist and mentor for the Ami Panjekar panel, aiming to reclaim his father's political legacy. Surendra Furtado (Ward 9) : Former Mayor and a prominent civic veteran contesting on the opposition side.

: Former Mayor and a prominent civic veteran contesting on the opposition side. Uday Madkaikar (Ward 13): Another former Mayor contesting as part of the Monserrate-backed panel.

Another former Mayor contesting as part of the Monserrate-backed panel. Kabir Makhija (Ward 9): A former co-opted councillor involved in a high-profile contest against Surendra Furtado

Major issues dominating the campaign

Voters in Panaji have highlighted concerns such as improved roads, better drainage, timely garbage collection and cleaner public spaces. There is also growing public demand for sustainable urban planning to address flooding, traffic and overcrowding in key stretches of the city. Candidates have promised focused solutions and ward-specific development to address long-pending issues.

What to expect on counting day

With a multi-cornered battle across several wards, the results on March 13 will reveal whether voter sentiment favours continuity or change. The final mandate will determine who controls key committees within the CCP and how the city’s development roadmap will unfold over the next five years.

ALSO READ: Ravi Naik, Goa minister and former CM, dies after cardiac arrest; PM Modi expresses anguish