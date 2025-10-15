Ravi Naik, Goa minister and former CM, dies after cardiac arrest; PM Modi expresses anguish Ravi Naik, Goa minister and former CM, dies after cardiac arrest; PM Modi expresses anguish

Panaji:

Ravi Naik, Goa’s Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 79. According to family sources, cited by PTI, Naik suffered cardiac arrest at his native place, located about 30 kilometres from Panaji.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ponda, where doctors declared him dead around 1 am.

Naik's body was later brought to his residence at Khadpabandh in Ponda. A large number of people gathered there to pay their final respects to the veteran politician.

Naik is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. His last rites are scheduled to be held at 3 pm today.

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Modi Modi has expressed his anguish over Naik’s demise.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa’s development trajectory. He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he posted on X.

CM Pramod Sawant recalls Naik’s dedication to public service

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed grief over the loss, stating that Naik’s leadership, simplicity and dedication to public service will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief,” Sawant posted on X.