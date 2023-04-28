Palghar mob lynching case: CBI to take over probe into horrific incident, Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Palghar mob lynching case: CBI to take over the probe into the horrific incident, Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court

Palghar lynching case: In a latest update to the Palghar mob lynching case, the Maharashtra government on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has recommended to hand over the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This comes after the top court took the matter for hearing after it was adjourned for two weeks on April 13.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the fresh affidavit of the state government that a communication to this effect has already been issued by it.

"In view of the decision taken by the state government, no further direction is needed on these petitions at this stage. The petitions are disposed of," the bench said. The pleas demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

MVA govt's stand on the matter

The erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had opposed the plea for a CBI probe into the incident and later, with the change in the dispensation in the state, it agreed to the petitions seeking an investigation by the central probe agency.

Earlier, the counsel, appearing for the Maharashtra government, told the bench that the state has consented to the CBI probe into the incident but further instructions from the government are awaited hence matter be adjourned for two weeks.

Following this, the apex court asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit before it stating that it is referring to the investigation. It told the Maharashtra government that when the State has no objection to transferring the Palgarh lynching case to the CBI, it can refer the case to the agency itself.

About the Palghar lynching case

It should be mentioned here that the horrific incident took place in April 2020 wherein two Sadhus and a driver were lynched to death. Three people from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

During the journey, their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16, 2020, in the presence of police. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

