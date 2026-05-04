Palakkad Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Counting of votes for the Palakkad Assembly constituency, along with 140 other seats in Kerala, will begin at 8 am today. The Assembly seat has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Palakkad seat are Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody, BJP Sobha Surendran, and Independent candidate NMR Razak, among others.

Palakkad Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,88,293 voters in the Palakkad constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections in Kerala. Out of this, 91,557 were male voters in Palakkad, and 96,733 were female voters. There were three voters who belonged to the third gender. 3,235 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Palakkad in 2021 was 255 (234 men and 21 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Palakkad constituency was 1,77,999. Out of this, 86,316 were male, and 91,683 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 748 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Palakkad in 2016 was 359 (264 men and 95 women).

What happened in the 2021 and 2016 Assembly Elections?

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat with a margin of 3,859 votes (2.72 per cent). He received 54,079 votes with a vote share of 38.06 per cent. He defeated BJP candidate E Sreedharan, who got 50,220 votes with a vote share of 35.34 per cent. CPI(M) candidate Adv CP Promod stood third with 36,433 votes (25.64 per cent).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Palakkad seat with a margin of 17,483 votes (12.69 per cent). He received 57,559 votes with a vote share of 41.77 per cent. BJP candidate Sobha Surendran got 40,076 votes (29.08 per cent) and was the runner-up. CPM candidate NN Krishnadas stood third with 38,675 votes (28.07 per cent).

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