Two Pakistani terrorists killed, one arrested in encounter in J&K's Poonch

At least two Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday. Another associate was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Two Pakistani terrorists neutralised and one associate arrested in the ongoing encounter in Durgan Poshana area of Poonch," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

According to officials, the terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into this side from across the Line of Control (LoC) about three days back and were heading for south Kashmir's Shopian district when they were intercepted in a snow-bound area along the Mughal Road in the afternoon.

Officials said it was a joint group of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and have been pushed into this side in an apparent attempt to disturb the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections which got a tremendous response from the people, causing frustration to Pakistan.

The police, assisted by the Army, launched a joint cordon and search operation in remote Chattapani-Dugran village after getting information about the presence of three suspected terrorists. The terrorists were trapped in a snow-bound area and were asked to surrender but they refused and instead fired indiscriminately on the security forces in an attempt to break the cordon, they said, adding the security forces retaliated and killed two of the militants. Another terrorist was captured alive during the gunfight, the officials said. They said both the slain terrorists are suspected to be Pakistani nationals but efforts are on to identify them.

The officials said the group is believed to have infiltrated from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) three days back and was on its way to Shopian district.

After getting information, they said, police along with the Army launched an operation and plugged all escape routes but the snowfall slowed down the chase.

With the improvement in the weather, the operation resumed this morning and a contact was established with the terrorists, who were offered to surrender but they declined and triggered a gunfight, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

