Terrorists attack joint party of CRPF-police in J&K's Srinagar; area cordoned off

Srinagar Published on: December 06, 2020 13:46 IST
Terrorists have attacked a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday. The incident took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation have been launched to nab the terrorists.

News agency ANI said a police personnel and a civilian have got injured in the attack.

More details are awaited.

