Terrorists attack joint party of CRPF-police in J&K's Srinagar; area cordoned off

Terrorists have attacked a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday. The incident took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation have been launched to nab the terrorists.

News agency ANI said a police personnel and a civilian have got injured in the attack.

One Police personnel and a civilian injured.



More details are awaited.

