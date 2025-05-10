Pakistan violates ceasefire, multiple blasts reported in Srinagar Pakistan violated the ceasefire as it launched a fresh attack on India. Multiple blasts were reported in Srinagar, while drones have been spotted in Barmer, Ferozpur, Kutch and a few other places in the north and western side of the country.

Srinagar:

In a betrayal move, Pakistan have violated the ceasefire with India and launched a new cowardly attack. Several Pakistani drones were spotted flying in Jammu. The Indian defence was alert to tackle Pakistan’s fresh attack as the drones were brought down. Meanwhile, multiple blasts were reported in Srinagar, but there’s no update on whether there has been any significant damage.

Notably, on the evening of May 10, Pakistan’s DGMO called India’s DGMO, proposing a ceasefire. India agreed to that, but only after a few hours, Pakistan violated the agreement, launching another attack. Notably, Jammu was not the only target as drones were spotted in Rajasthan’s Barmer and Jaisalmer and a few areas in Gujarat.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the development, stating that blasts have been heard across Kashmir. “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar,” Abdullah posted on X.

In the meantime, a blackout has been announced in several parts of Jammu and the borders of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. Reports suggest that Pakistan drones were intercepted amid a blackout in Udhampur.

Earlier in the day, the Indian government made it clear that any future attack on India will be considered an ‘act of war’. After the ceasefire was called, the situation was controlled for a while before Pakistan attacked on all the possible borders of India. So far, no casualties have been noted as India’s anti-drone guns and other defence systems were activated quickly and were successful in tackling it.

The tension between India and Pakistan started with the heinous Pahalgam attack last month. A few of the terrorists entered India and killed 26 people in one of the biggest civilian crimes that India has seen in its history. In reply, India destroyed several terror camps in Pakistan, which infuriated their government, and they have been attacking India since. However, all their attempts have gone in vain so far.