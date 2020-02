Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Balakot sector Pakistan on Sunday violated Ceasefire in Balakot Sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in the Balakot sector in Mendhar, J&K.

Image Source : FILE Pakistan violates Ceasefire in J&K's Balakot sector Pakistan on Sunday violated Ceasefire in Balakot Sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in the Balakot sector in Mendhar. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details awaited. ceasefire

pakistan army

indian army