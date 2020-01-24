Pakistan slips 3 places to rank 120 in global Corruption Index 2019; India stands at 80th spot

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has slipped 3 places to fall to 120 in the global Corruption Perception index (CPI) 2019. The 180-country list was released by Transparency International on Thursday.

On a scale of 0-100, Pakistan was given a score of 32. This score is 11 points lower than the global average of 43. The report exposes a number of countries that are showling little to no improvement in tackeling corruption. Over 2/3 of the 180 countries were assigned a score of less than 50 this year.

The list was topped by Denmark and New Zealand, which scored an impressive 87 out of 100.

India was placed at 80th position with a score of 41.

"This year's CPI shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals," the report read.