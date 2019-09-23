Pakistan planning 'big attack' in India before Diwali, infiltration in coming days

Pakistan is planning to execute a big terror attack in India before Diwali, India TV has learned. According to sources, as many as 400-500 terrorists are present at terror launch pads. There are also strong inputs about a big infiltration attempt by Pakistan in the next three to five days at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said 60 terrorists infiltrated into India in the last two months via IB and LoC.

Earlier today, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said the Balakot terror camp which was bombed by the Indian Air Force earlier this year, has been reactivated by Pakistan. He confirmed that around 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India.

India TV has also learned about Pakistan preparing a "dirty bomb" to target India from across the border. Pakistan is seeking foreign help to test the "dirty bomb" in a region that falls under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A dirty bomb is a radiological device composed of radioactive materials. It used dynamites and other explosives to scatter radioactive materials which can cause contamination. In other words - 'Slow Death'.

Pakistani conspiracies are at an all-time high as it is under great pressure. The FATF, which has already put Pakistan in the ‘Grey List' (watch list) for not doing enough to curb terror financing and related aspects in relation to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), will review its case in the first week of October.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is set to address the UNGA on September 27, an opportunity he will use to spew venom against India and peddle false narrative over Kashmir.

