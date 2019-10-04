ISI, Tehreek-e-Taliban plan large scale suicide bomb attack on India; Mumbai, Amritsar on target | EXCLUSIVE

ISI, Tehreek-e-Taliban plan large scale suicide bomb attack on India

The Indian intelligence agencies have strong inputs of a possible suicide bomb attack at multiple places and prominent cities across India from Pakistan's ISI-supported Tehreek-e-Taliban (the new name for Jaish), India TV has learned.

Tehreek-e-Taliban has laid out a plan to infiltrate human bombs who would act as suicide bombers for a large-scale terrorists attack highly visible targets across India.

The suicide bombers will enter India through the Poonch-Rajouri sector in Jammu or from the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Pakistan Army has already set up launchpads to carry out this massive infiltration bid.

Amritsar and Pathankot Air Base is a prominent target. India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) is collaborating these inputs with America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Not only this, frustrated by the world's support to India on Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan's ISI is desperate to break the peace and create an atmosphere of uncertainty in India.

What's on Pakistan's target?

The terrorists are trained to target public places like railway stations, airports, bus addas, tourist locations, embassies among other strategic installations.

Intel reports have also warned of attacks on celebrities and film stars as a frustrated Pakistan is likely to go to any extent this time.

India prepares a contingency plan

The Indian intelligence agencies and security experts are preparing a watertight plan to thwart off any misadventure from Pakistan. Union Home Ministry and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are monitoring India's contingency plans in wake of this terror plot originating from Pakistan.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is closely monitoring India's plan, is giving attention to all possible details. The home minister has also called for a detailed report into the intelligence failure (if any) during the 1999 Kargil war.

What are the possible targets in India?

Mumbai's iconic Chattrapati Shivaji Terminus (also known as Victoria Terminal) is a prime target of these Jaish terrorists. The CST came under attack during the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack. Terrorists were then armed with AK-47 but this time around the plan is to inflict maximum damage through a human bomb.

Not only this, prominent Mumbai temples are on terrorists fresh target-list. Intel inputs also warn of a terror plot in Gujarat Kutch region. These terrorists will try and enter Gujarat from Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area.

October 18 key date in ISI's plan

Highly placed Intelligence inputs reveal that Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists that are being trained by Pakistan's ISI and felicitated by Pakistan Army will try and execute their plan post-October 18.

Why October 18?

Paris-based global terrorism watchdog Financial Action Task Force is holding its plenary meeting from 13-18 October 2019. Pakistan is already under pressure of being blacklisted by FATF on issues of anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes. In a review meeting held by FATF subgroup the Asia-Pacific Joint Group (APJG) in Bangkok earlier, Pakistan cleared only on six parameters out of 22.

India this time is going to demand strict action against Pakistan and declare it a terror state. India has also highlighted how various terrorist group still flourish in Pakistan by changing their name. Pakistan, therefore, will wait until the FATF review meeting is over.

Interestingly, China is a convenor of the FATF meeting this time. India had supported China's candidature for FATF this time around. The Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India on October 12, a day ahead of the FATF meeting. Pakistan had opposed the Chinese premier's visit but with no luck. Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet PM Modi at Mamallapuram in Chennai.

The pressure is on Pakistan. Frustrated by its diplomatic failure, the ISI will try and break the peace by creating panic and false alarms. Calls from Pakistan are likely to come to create panic. Intel inputs have also found that even media houses may get calls but Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed security agencies to be ready for this. Technology to fight fake calls and intercept terror communication is being put in place. There's an elaborate plan being put in place to tackle these serious threats posed by terrorists from Pakistan.

