Tuesday, May 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Pakistan's ISI may carry out terror attacks in Haryana, Faridabad Police issues alert

Pakistan's ISI may carry out terror attacks in Haryana, Faridabad Police issues alert

In view of the recent incidents in Punjab, vigilance has been increased in the Delhi-NCR region. Instructions have been given to senior officials, and police stations.

Atul Bhatia Reported by: Atul Bhatia @atul_bhatia1
New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2022 23:53 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : PTI

Representational image.

Highlights

  • Faridabad Police has issued alert that Pakistan's intelligence agencies may carry out terror attacks
  • In an alert, police has asked various departments to increase vigilance
  • It has especially asked to keep a check on suspicious people entering buildings

Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI) can carry out terror attacks in Haryana, Faridabad Police said in an alert to various departments asking them to remain alert for suspicious people coming inside buildings.

After an alert by Faridabad Police, security has been beefed up in the state.

Also in view of the recent incidents in Punjab, vigilance has been increased in the Delhi-NCR region. Instructions have been given to senior officials, and police stations.

India Tv - Faridabad Police, Haryana Police

Image Source : INDIA TV

Faridabad Police alert letter on Pakistan's intelligence agencies planning terror attacks in India. 

Moreover, RWA has been asked to verify tenants, drivers, assistants, maids, etc and inform police about outsiders, strangers, and suspicious persons.

ALSO READPakistan: Karachi blast kills woman, injures 12 others

ALSO READ'Unwarranted': India slams OIC over comments on delimitation exercise in J&K

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News