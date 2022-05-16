Pakistan's ISI may carry out terror attacks in Haryana, Faridabad Police issues alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

Highlights Faridabad Police has issued alert that Pakistan's intelligence agencies may carry out terror attacks

In an alert, police has asked various departments to increase vigilance

It has especially asked to keep a check on suspicious people entering buildings

Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI) can carry out terror attacks in Haryana, Faridabad Police said in an alert to various departments asking them to remain alert for suspicious people coming inside buildings.

After an alert by Faridabad Police, security has been beefed up in the state.

Also in view of the recent incidents in Punjab, vigilance has been increased in the Delhi-NCR region. Instructions have been given to senior officials, and police stations.

Moreover, RWA has been asked to verify tenants, drivers, assistants, maids, etc and inform police about outsiders, strangers, and suspicious persons.

