Pakistan may take benefit of India-China conflict, warns Jammu and Kashmir DGP

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan may take benefit of India-China conflict in Jammu and Kashmir

As India and China work to diffuse tension at Line of Actual Control (LAC) another threat may loom large on India. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh indicated on Thursday that Pakistan may try to reap benefit as India remains busy on its northeastern border. DGP Singh sais that this may have a bearing on situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terroroists and also support violence in Kashmir valley and elsewhere. DGP Dilbag Singh said this at a meeting held to review security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and China held Major General level talks on Thursday. The meeting went on for six hours. PM Modi has already made it clear that though India wanted peace at the border, it will not compromise its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made it clear that no Indian soldier was missing after the violent brawl at LAC in Ladakh. While responding to a tweet by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar said that Indian troops at Galwan valley carried arms as is the requirement while being away from the post. He refuted Gandhi's claims that Indian Jawans were unarmed.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force has chalked up a plan for an ambitious expansion click the link below to read the full story.

READ | Amid confrontation with China, IAF plans expansion of Indian air power

Watch | Ladakh always stood with Indian Army, we'll do the same in future: LAHDC

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage