Amid confrontation with China, IAF plans expansion of Indian air power

Tensions between India and China have risen to an alarming level ever since the skirmish between the two countries in Ladakh. 20 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom in the brawl. Situation along Sino-Indian border is tense and entire world is closely watching.

Amid the renewed hostilities with China, Indian Air Force is planning an ambitious expansion of the force. The IAF has placed a proposal before the Defence Ministry. IAF is seeking a go-ahead to purchase 33 fighter aircrafts from Russia. These will include 12 Sukhoi 30 MKI and 21 Mig-19 fighter jets. The deal is projected to be of Rs 6000 crore.

Indian Air Force and its pilots are familiar with Sukhoi 30 fighter planes as they have been part of Indian Air Force for decades. Sukhoi fleet forms the frontline of Indian air attack. IAF is already acquiring Rafale fighter jets from France. Induction of more Russian fighter jets is surely to give India an edge over any regional adversary, even China.

Ever since China-India standoff began in Ladakh, the IAF has pressed Sukhoi fighter jets in action in the region. The fighter jets have been carrying out regular sorties in the area to keep a watchful eye over Chinese activities in the region.

Main thrust of Indian Air Force has always been to be prepared for a simultaneous war against China and Pakistan. Though our air force is fully capable to defend the nation in such a situation, IAF is trying to form more squadrons to achieve comfortable air superiority.

Acquisition of more Sukhoi and Mig-29 fighter jets is going to be a big step in that direction.

