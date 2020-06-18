No Indian troops missing in action post China faceoff

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Indian Army on Thursday confirmed that there no Indian troops were missing in action post faceoff with China on Monday night. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the standoff. However, China never gave a count of the casualties on their side.

With reference to the article "In China-India clash, two nationalist leaders with little room to give" published by the New York Times, the Indian Army said: "No personnel of the Indian Army is missing in action due to the Indo-China faceoff in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh."

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the Indian troops were carrying arms at Galwan but adhered to the long standing practice to not use firearms during faceoffs. He was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who questioned as to why were the Indian troops unarmed.

India has also trashed China's claim of sovereignty over the Galwan valley, saying such "exaggerated" and "untenable" claims are contrary to the understanding reached during a high-level military dialogue on June 6. The Chinese military on Thursday said the Galwan Valley has always been a part of China.

