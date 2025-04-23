Pahalgam terror attack: Names of all 26 victims released by authorities | Check full list here Pahalgam terror attack: Following the terror attack which rocked Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed multiple people and injured many others, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

New Delhi:

Authorities have released the names of all the victims who lost their lives in the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. The confirmation came a day after the brutal incident claimed 26 lives on Tuesday (April 23). Postmortem examinations for all victims were conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Srinagar, as per the authorities. Hospital staff and officials worked through the night to ensure the process was completed with dignity and care, as per officials. Today, the bodies will be transported to the victims' respective native places, they added.

The deceased include people from several states including, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, a tourist from Nepal and a local from Pahalgam were also killed in the attack.

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF VICTIMS HERE:

Helpline numbers issued for tourists

Meanwhile, the Anantnag Police has established a dedicated help desk at the Police Control Room to assist tourists and provide crucial information. The initiative is aimed at offering timely support to those affected or seeking updates about their loved ones. Authorities have released two contact numbers for the Anantnag help desk—9596777669 and 01932-225870—as well as a WhatsApp helpline at 9419051940.

Police officials have urged tourists or anyone requiring assistance to reach out through these numbers for any kind of help. In addition to the Anantnag setup, an Emergency Control Room has also been activated in Srinagar to expand the support network. Families and tourists can connect with officials via helpline numbers 0194-2457543 and 0194-2483651 for real-time assistance or updates. To further streamline coordination, the contact number of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Adil Farid, has also been made available: 7006058623.