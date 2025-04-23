First picture of terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack surfaces, forces begin search Security forces in Kashmir received a picture of a pathani suit-clad man holding an assault rifle, reportedly at the place where 26 tourists were shot dead in Pahalgam,

New Delhi:

The first image of the terrorist involved in the Pahalgam tourist attack has surfaced. The rare and devastating assault took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, leaving at least 26 people feared dead and several others injured.

Officials confirmed that the attack targeted a group of tourists who were visiting the picturesque Baisaran valley for a trekking expedition.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the unsuspecting visitors, triggering panic and chaos in the area. Security forces are actively working to uncover more information about the attackers and their motives.

The image is purportedly of one of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, seen holding weapons and dressed in a Pathani suit. The photo was shared with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Army late last night, around 1 to 2 AM. Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor and investigate any suspects matching this build and appearance, and to gather relevant intelligence accordingly.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the picture, and India TV does not vouch for its authenticity.