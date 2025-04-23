Kashmir bandh called today over Pahalgam terror attack, JKNC urges people to make it 'complete success' Pahalgam terror attack: In a horrifying act of violence that has sent shockwaves across the nation, 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed in a brutal terrorist assault in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22).

Srinagar:

In a strong show of unity against terrorism, several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh on Wednesday, following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has publicly appealed to the people to make the shutdown a "complete success" as a mark of solidarity with the victims and their grieving families. The party emphasised that the bandh is not just a protest, but a collective expression of pain and outrage against the mindless violence.

"On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success," the JKNC wrote on X.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's reaction

Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has also expressed solidarity with the victims' families and supported the shutdown, calling it an "attack on all of us." "The Chamber and Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam. This isn't just an attack on a select few--it is an attack on all of us. We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti posted on X.

JKSA extends support to the bandh

Jammu-Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has termed the attack an "assault on the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir" and has extended its support to the Bandh. "JKSA fully supports the bandh called by the Chamber & Bar Association Jammu tomorrow, in response to the Terrorist Attack on tourists in Pahalgam. This tragic assault is not just an attack on a few individuals; it is an assault on the very soul of Jammu & Kashmir," JKSA posted on X.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference calls to support bands

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support the shutdown and peacefully protest against the "heinous crime." Taking to social media post on X, Farooq wrote, "Whoever kills an innocent soul...it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. Another day of carnage in the blood-soaked history of Kashmir, when visiting tourists are mercilessly killed in a most gruesome manner. Hapless people of Kashmir know the pain and grief of such tragedies for those who have lost their loved ones today. Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam, which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill, and against all human ethics. The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed, appeals to people of Jammu and Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown."

Pahalgam terror attack sparks widespread outrage

The incident, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, sparked widespread outrage across the country. Several political leaders condemned the attack. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack. Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protest against the Pahalgam terror attack.