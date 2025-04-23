From Trump to Putin, here's how world leaders reacted to deadly Pahalgam terror attack In a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday. The ambush in the remote high-altitude region drew sharp global condemnation, with leaders from the US, Russia, Italy, Israel, the EU, and others expressing solidarity with India.

New Delhi:

In one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several others injured when gunmen opened fire in the tranquil Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack, which took place in the remote high-altitude meadows of Anantnag district, has drawn widespread international condemnation. Leaders from across the world, including the United States, Russia, Italy, Israel, and the European Union, have expressed solidarity with India, denouncing the violence and calling for justice.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among world leaders who condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, expressing solidarity with India.

United States: Trump, Vance express support and condolences

US President Donald Trump condemned the “heinous” attack in a phone call with Prime Minister Modi and assured India of full support in bringing the perpetrators to justice. In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. Our hearts are with you all!”

US Vice President J D Vance, who was on his maiden visit to India, also posted his condolences. “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” he said on X.

Russia: Putin calls it a ‘brutal crime’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, strongly condemned the attack. Calling it a “brutal crime,” he said there was no justification for such violence and assured that the culprits would face punishment. Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to enhancing counterterrorism cooperation with India. “Please convey words of sympathy to the families of the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Italy: Meloni conveys sorrow, backs India

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “deeply saddened” by the Pahalgam attack and extended her solidarity to the affected families, the Indian government, and the entire nation. Italy, she said, stands with India in this moment of grief.

Israel: One of the first to respond

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar quickly condemned the attack, calling it “heinous.” “Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror,” he said in a post on X. He offered condolences to the victims' families and support to the Indian people.

European Union: Kallas reaffirms anti-terror stance

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack, describing it as “heinous.” “Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism,” she said on X.

Germany: No justification for civilian deaths

The German Foreign Office described the attack as “brutal” and extended condolences to the victims' families. “Germany stands with India in these difficult hours,” it stated, emphasizing that there is no justification for the killing of innocent people.

United Arab Emirates: Strong condemnation and solidarity

The UAE Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement condemning the attack and reaffirming its rejection of all forms of terrorism. “The UAE expresses its sincere condolences to the government and people of India, and the families of the victims,” it said, also wishing the injured a swift recovery.

Sri Lanka: Reiterates commitment to regional peace

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and condoled the loss of lives. It reiterated its support for India’s fight against terrorism and expressed commitment to regional peace and security. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” the ministry posted on X.

Saudi Arabia: Crown Prince expresses grief, Modi returns early

Prime Minister Modi, who was in Saudi Arabia on an official visit, cut short his trip following the attack. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his anguish and offered full support to India during this time of crisis. Modi also condemned the attack in a post on X. “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the recovery of the injured. Those behind this heinous act will not be spared,” he wrote. Modi added that India’s resolve to fight terrorism was “unshakable.”

(With inputs from agency)