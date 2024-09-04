Nominations underway for Padma Awards 2025: Check last date, how to apply and other key details

Follow us on Image Source : PADMA AWARDS WEBSITE The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Awards 2025: The online process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025 is underway and all citizens can apply for the same, including self-nomination. As per the Union Home Ministry, the nomination process had commenced on May 1, 2024 and Padma Awards 2025 will be announced on the occasion of the upcoming Republic Day. The nominations/recommendations for the Padma Awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal https://awards.gov.in.

Last date for nominations for Padma Awards

The last date for the online nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards 2025 is September 15, as per the Union Home Ministry. After this date, nominations or recommendations will not be accepted.

Transforming Padma Awards into 'People’s Padma'

According to the Union Home Ministry, the government is committed to transform Padma Awards into "People’s Padma". All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination, an official release said. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

The nominations/recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above-mentioned portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the person recommended in her/his respective field/discipline, the release said.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs https://mha.gov.in and on the Padma Awards Portal https://padmaawards.gov.in. The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The Award seeks to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields and disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

