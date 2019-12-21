'Our response to guns will be through guns': BJP leader on Mangaluru firing

BJP leader H Raja

Senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja has made a controversial statement on the death of two people who died allegedly due to police firing during the anti-CAA protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday saying the response to guns will also be through guns.

"Our response to guns will also be through guns," said H Raja, BJP national secretary in Chennai on Friday.

Further speaking on the incident and CAA protest in Karnataka, H Raja said that the protesters wanted to kill hundreds of people, therefore, the police had no other option but to resort to firing.

He also added that the agitators' intentions were to set the entire country on fire who also attacked police officials.

On Friday, entry to Mangaluru from Kerala was restricted at Thalappady border as police were checking identity cards before allowing them in emergency cases amid tension in the city following the death of two people in the police firing.

Mangaluru city has been on high alert since Thursday's violent protest over the anti-CAA protests whereas people were advised to stay inside their homes as the situation may deteriorate further.

At least 50 men and women who had arrived by a train from Kerala were taken into custody for trying to enter the city without identity cards.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the city without any major untoward incident reported from any part in the presence of a heavy police force.

Internet data services on mobile devices have also been suspended since Friday midnight for two days (48 hours) across the city and Dakshina Kannada district to prevent the spread of rumours and instigating vested interests from disturbing peace and calmness.

In view of the curfew and tense situation prevailing in the city and the district, the state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Visvesvaraya Technology University postponed all exams scheduled to be held on Friday and Saturday.