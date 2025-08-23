OPINION | Exposed: Gangs for fake Aadhaar card, fictitious voter card and false birth certificates Time has come to develop foolproof methods to deter such gangs from procuring Aadhaar cards based on fake identities by stealing biometric details.

New Delhi:

Most of you might be wondering how immigrants who enter India illegally manage to procure Aadhaar, Voter I-card and a fake birth certificate. You might get some clues from the recent raids that UP Police's anti-terrorism squad conducted in several districts. Eight members of a fake Aadhaar card gang were nabbed. Of them, three were nabbed from Azamgarh, two from Mau and one each from Ghaziabad, Auraiya and Gorakhpur.

They had earlier worked in Aadhaar service centres and knew the process of making Aadhaar cards. By obtaining details of real users to log-in on Aadhaar website, they created passwords and then procured fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators.

Additional DGP Amitabh Yash disclosed how the gang members procured facial scan, eye scan and thumb print details of Aadhaar users.

This gang, he said, was active in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and UP. They had middlemen working for them who brought illegal immigrants to procure Aadhaar cards.

Since they had no valid documents, the gang used to make Aadhaar cards for them and charge money ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 40,000 each. For this, fake birth certificates, fake domicile certificates and affidavits were prepared using forged rubber stamps of government officials.

Police also recovered facial scan machine and other electronic devices from this gang. To bypass the Aadhaar authentication system, they used an app.

It is really a serious concern for all if fake Aadhaar cards can be procured easily. Copying facial scan and eye scan is dangerous. This is a warning to all. It is very difficult to catch such gang members. We should praise UP ATS for busting this racket.

Time has come to develop foolproof methods to deter such gangs from procuring Aadhaar cards based on fake identities by stealing biometric details.

Modi’s warning: Illegal Migrants in Bihar enemy of progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his Bihar election campaign on Friday by addressing a big rally in Gayaji. He cautioned people against infiltrators who are trying to grab job opportunities of youths by creating fake identity cards. Modi alleged that the Congress and RJD are shielding these illegal immigrants in order to appease vote banks.

With RJD founder Lalu Prasad commenting that Modi has come to Bihar to perform 'pinda-daan'(political farewell) for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Modi made a jibe saying, "those who have been caught in 'Rail Ka Khel' (hinting towards land for jobs scam when Lalu was Railway Minister) are now moving around on bail."

In his first public remarks on the Constitution Amendment Bill for automatic removal of PM, CM and ministers sent to custody for more than 30 days, Modi said: "This new law has caused tension for corrupt politicians who used to sign government files while staying inside jail."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while continuing their Vote Adhikaar Yatra across Bihar, met Islamic clerics at Imarat-e-Sharia Madarsa and sought the support of the Muslim community. Supporters of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM stood outside and chanted slogans demanding that AIMIM be included in the Bihar Mahagathbandhan to prevent division of votes.

In a related development, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Friday made it clear that Aadhaar card will be considered a valid document for all those whose names have been removed from the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision(SIR). The bench said, people who live outside Bihar can get their names included in voters' list by submitting copies of their Aadhaar cards.

Counsel for the Election Commission told the apex court that the names of all 65 lakh voters whose names have been removed have been uploaded on the website. All booth-level officers (BLOs) have also been given the lists.

Till now, 85,305 voters have applied for revision, but only two complaints have been received till now from 12 political parties. The SC directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar to send notices to presidents and general secretaries of political parties to be present at the next hearing on September 8 and file a status report.

PM Modi, in his speech, mentioned the situation in Bihar's Seemanchal region, adjoining West Bengal and Jharkhand. The maximum number of voters have been deleted during SIR in Katihar, Araria, Purnea and Kishenganj districts of Seemanchal.

There has been a 15 per cent rise in Muslim population in Seemanchal with Kishenganj district accounting for 68 per cent, Araria 50 per cent, Katihar 45 pc and Purnea 39 pc Muslims. Overall, Muslims constitute 47 per cent of the total population in this region.

BJP leaders alleged that a large number of Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims have illegally entered this region from Nepal and Bengal. Most of them have procured fake identity cards, and the demography in Seemanchal has undergone a big change.

Mahagathbandhan leaders are silent on this point. However, Congress leader B K Hariprasad said, PM Modi should seek a response from his Home Minister on how such a large number of infiltrators entered Bihar.

Bihar will go for assembly elections after two months. The strategies of NDA and Mahagathbandhan are quite clear. BJP is focusing on those regions where the NDA appears to be weak. Modi's first rally in Gaya was organised to send a message to entire Magadh region. In the last election, the NDA's performance in Magadh region was poor. It won only six out of a total of 26 assembly seats. Mahagathbandhan won 20 seats in this region.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are focusing more on the Seemanchal region, which has 45 pc Muslims. In the last election, Owaisi's AIMIM won five seats in this region and shocked other political parties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9DDNHHQKfA

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm