Echo of Indian forces felt at Pak Army HQ in Rawalpindi: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor: India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Indian military displayed courage and restraint and has given a befitting reply to Pakistan by attacking many of its military bases. While speaking at the inauguration of 'BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility' in Lucknow on Sunday virtually, Singh said thatt Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will to fight terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Indian armed forces got justice for them through Operation Sindoor

The Minister said, "The anti-India and terror organisations which attacked the crown of Bharat Mata (Kashmir) and erased the 'sindoor' from several families, the Indian armed forces got justice for them through Operation Sindoor. So, the entire country is expressing gratitude to the Indian armed forces. Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation but also the symbol of India's political, social and strategic will power."

"This operation against terrorism was also a display of India's willpower and military power and capability. We have shown that whenever India takes any action against terrorism, even the land beyond the border won't be safe for terrorists and their leaders. Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor to demolish terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. We never targeted their civilians. But Pakistan not only targeted civilian areas in India but also attempted to attack temples, gurdwaras and churches."

Might of Indian armed forces was heard even in Rawalpindi,

With valour and bravery, the Indian armed forces displayed restraint and gave a befitting reply by targeting other locations in Pakistan. We not only targeted military bases near the border, but the Might of Indian armed forces was heard even in Rawalpindi, where the HQ of the Pakistani Army is located.

"After the Uri incident, the entire world saw what is the result of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, when our armed forces entered Pakistan and carried out a surgical strike. They saw it after Pulwama, when the Balakot airstrike was done. After the Pahalgam incident, the world is watching when India entered Pakistan and carried out multiple strikes."

He further said that following a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that this is a "New India" where it will take effective action against terrorism both within and across the border.

BrahMos facility inaugurated in Lucknow

The supersonic cruise missile BrahMos production unit was inaugurated at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow on Sunday (May 11). Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the facility manufactured one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles, with a range of 290 to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The missile, a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a fire and forget system.

Besides the manufacturing unit, the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility was also launched today. This facility will play a key role in testing and assembling missiles, according to an official statement.

