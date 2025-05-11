BrahMos facility to be inaugurated in Lucknow today, will produce 100 missiles in a year BrahMos missile news: The unit, aimed at producing between 80 and 100 missiles annually, was envisioned as part of the Defence Industrial Corridor announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 during the Global Investors’ Summit. The foundation stone for the plant was laid in 2021.

Lucknow:

After days of military conflict between India and Pakistan and ceasefire announcement on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow on Sunday which will give a major boost to India's military arsenal.

The inauguration will take place virtually at 11 am, the defence minister said in a post on X.

BrahMos unit in Lucknow will produce 100 missiles in a year

The unit, aimed at producing between 80 and 100 missiles annually, was envisioned as part of the Defence Industrial Corridor announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 during the Global Investors’ Summit. The foundation stone for the plant was laid in 2021.

Built through a joint collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles remain a key pillar of India’s defence capabilities.

With Uttar Pradesh emerging as a major hub for defence manufacturing, the state is set to play a central role in the missile's production.

A Rs 300 crore venture

Valued at Rs 300 crore, the BrahMos unit will mark a significant boost for the state’s defence manufacturing ambitions. "About 1,600 hectares of land have already been allocated under the first phase of the defence corridor project, with several major companies signing MOUs. Discussions are ongoing with BHEL as well for a possible unit here," said a senior official from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIEDA), the nodal agency for the corridor.

Of the total allocation, nearly 80 acres have been earmarked for the BrahMos facility, while a total of 117 hectares have been allotted to 12 companies in the Lucknow node, including Aerolloy Technologies, whose products have reportedly been used in missions like Chandrayaan and in advanced fighter aircraft.

The defence corridor spans six nodes across the state — Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi and Chitrakoot. The state government is preparing to launch the second phase of land allocation in Aligarh, with parcels in Lucknow, Kanpur and Aligarh already distributed. In Jhansi, which is among the largest nodes with a 1,000-hectare capacity, nearly half the available land has already been allotted. Altogether, about 60 percent of the land for the entire corridor has been allocated. Currently, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and a delegation of senior officials are in Athens, Greece, seeking further investment in the defence sector.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of growing regional tension, India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate halt to all military activity by land, air and sea, following four days of cross-border drone and missile exchanges that had escalated the risk of full-scale war.

The ceasefire was initially announced by US President Donald Trump, who claimed the breakthrough resulted from American mediation. However, within hours, multiple drones were spotted over Jammu and Kashmir, followed by explosions, prompting Indian forces to deploy air defence systems.

Top Indian officials later clarified that the agreement was reached through direct dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad, without any conditions or external dependencies. Nevertheless, by late Saturday night, India accused Pakistan of breaching the ceasefire, casting doubt on how long the fragile truce might hold.