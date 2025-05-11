IAF says air defence operations are still ongoing: 'Executed assigned tasks with precision' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan still on, says Indian Air Force

New Delhi:

Air defence operations are still ongoing and a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives," it said in a post on X.

"Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it added.