IAF says air defence operations are still ongoing: 'Executed assigned tasks with precision'

Air defence operations are still ongoing and a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course, the Indian Air Force said on Sunday after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday.
"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives," it said in a post on X.
"Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it added.