Operation Sindoor: 'No Pakistani military facilities targeted', says India | Read full statement The top military brass of India was closely monitoring the operation, people familiar with the matter said. The Army said that the actions were "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

New Delhi:

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur. The military strike, in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, was carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'. The actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The top military brass of India was closely monitoring the operation, people familiar with the matter said. The Army said that the actions were "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

India's Statement On Operation Sindoor

A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.

Long live Mother India, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India! (Bharat Mata Ki Jai)".

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missile strikes were carried out by India at Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Bahawalpur in Punjab.

Some time ago, India launched air strikes in Bahawalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air, he told ARY News channel.

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan," he said.

"Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered," he added