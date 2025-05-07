Operation Sindoor: Air Force led strikes in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, Muridke; Army handled rest ops, says source India on Wednesday carried out precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Tensions between the two countries have been intensifying since the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor saw a highly coordinated effort between India’s Army, Air Force, and Navy to carry out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and Muridke, as per a top source from the Indian Army. The Air Force played a key role in executing operations in both regions with great precision, while the Indian Army handled the majority of the ground operations, he said. Together, they were supported by Indian Navy assets, including the P8I aircraft and MQ9 Predator drones, the source added.

During the operation in Bahawalpur, the Indian Army took charge of managing all systems, including the deployment of precise munitions. The combined force used a full range of military platforms -- fighters, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAVs), missiles, and rockets -- ensuring a synchronised attack with naval resources actively engaged, the army source said.

The coordinates for these terror camps were provided by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), along with inputs from intelligence agencies and technical intelligence teams, who meticulously set up the "Target Folder" to destroy the terror camps. Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian military placed additional efforts and platforms to assess and enhance the impact. To bolster security, air defence guns were strategically positioned along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) to safeguard against any further threats or retaliatory actions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the Indian missile strikes as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply." "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given...Our armed forces know very well how to deal with the enemy...We will never let the enemy succeed in its nefarious objectives," Sharif said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: A detailed timeline of India's military strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan