Operation Shiva: Indian Army deploys 8,500 troops and high-tech security for Amarnath Yatra 2025 Amarnath Yatra 2025: Indian Army helicopters are on standby to respond to any emergencies, while Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), tent accommodations, water stations, and communication units have been strategically deployed to ensure a safe and seamless journey for pilgrims.

Jammu:

The Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva, a high-intensity security initiative aimed at safeguarding the ongoing 'Amarnath Yatra'. In coordination with civil authorities and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), over 8,500 troops have been deployed to secure the pilgrimage routes leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Massive security operation for 'sacred pilgrimage'- Twin routes under constant vigilance

The 38-day yatra, which began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9, follows two primary routes: the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag and the steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal. Security efforts are concentrated along both tracks, which remain under close surveillance.

Technology-driven counter-terror setup

In response to heightened threats from Pakistan-backed proxies in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', the Army has established a multi-tier counter-terrorism framework.

This includes-

A counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) grid with over 50 C-UAS and electronic warfare systems to neutralise drone threats.

Live monitoring of the yatra routes and the cave shrine using drones and high-resolution PTZ cameras.

Real-time tracking of yatra convoys between Jammu and the shrine to maintain situational awareness and enable swift threat response.

Comprehensive support and emergency readiness

In addition to security, the Army has also prioritised disaster preparedness and pilgrim welfare-

Engineer task forces are deployed for bridge construction, route widening, and emergency mitigation

Medical infrastructure includes more than 150 doctors and paramedics, two advanced dressing stations, nine aid posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths with 2,00,000 litres of oxygen

Emergency logistics consist of bomb disposal squads, seamless communication networks, technical support units, emergency rations for 25,000 people, and heavy machinery such as bulldozers and excavators

Air and ground forces on standby

Indian Army helicopters remain on standby for any contingency. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), tent cities, water points, and signal companies have also been strategically positioned to ensure smooth and safe passage for pilgrims.

Unwavering commitment to devotee safety

"Operation Shiva" underscores the Army’s dedication to ensuring a peaceful and spiritually enriching experience for pilgrims. More than 1.4 lakh devotees have already paid obeisance to the ice lingam of Lord Shiva, and over four lakh have registered online for the yatra this year.

In 2023, the pilgrimage saw over 5.1 lakh devotees, and this year’s figures are expected to surpass that, with enhanced security reinforcing faith and safety along the sacred journey.