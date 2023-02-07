Only TMC can oust BJP govt: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the TMC is the only party that can oust the double-engine government of the BJP. Addressing a public rally, Mamata claimed that democracy has taken a backseat in Tripura under the rule of the BJP.

"Two years ago, our party leaders and activists were attacked, their vehicles vandalized. Some of them were illegally put behind the bars. Democracy is in a bad shape in the state, and our leaders and members became subjects of torture for protesting against such misdeeds," said Mamata Banerjee.

In an indirect reference to the BJP, Banerjee said that the party which cannot guarantee employment to people has no right to ask for vote.

"The TMC is the only party which would oust the double engine government from the country and provide an alternative to people," Mamata said further. She stated that people in Tripura will 'reject' the CPI(M)-Congress alliance, much like what happened in Bengal. Mamata pointed out that Tripura and Bengal have a lot in common, including language, culture and food habits.

The TMC Chief added that if voted to power, her party will introduce development schemes in Bengal. "We are fighting the elections in this state alone as we did not want make compromises for forging an alliance. We are ready to fight and even make sacrifices in this battle," she said. Elections to the 60-member House in Tripura will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

