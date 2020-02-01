Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ónly rambling': Rahul Gandhi dismisses Modi govt's Budget 2020

Ónly rambling': Rahul Gandhi dismisses Modi govt's Budget 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dismissed Modi government's Budget 2020 as "rambling". Gandhi said the main issue facing the country is unemployment, adding that he didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 14:12 IST
Ónly rambling': Rahul Gandhi dismisses Modi govt's Budget
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Ónly rambling': Rahul Gandhi dismisses Modi govt's Budget 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dismissed Modi government's Budget 2020 as "rambling". Gandhi said the main issue facing the country is unemployment, adding that he didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. 

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition,rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening,"the Congress leader said.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News