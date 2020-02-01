Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ónly rambling': Rahul Gandhi dismisses Modi govt's Budget 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dismissed Modi government's Budget 2020 as "rambling". Gandhi said the main issue facing the country is unemployment, adding that he didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs.

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition,rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening,"the Congress leader said.