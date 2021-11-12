Only fully vaccinated adults allowed inside Sabarmati Riverfront: Gujarat government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Devotees perform rituals at a ghat on the bank of the Sabarmati river

Starting Friday on November 12, those over 18 years of age, who are eligible for the anti-Covid vaccine and have not taken the first dose or the second dose, will not be allowed inside the Sabarmati Riverfront, the Gujarat govt announced. These restrictions will also be applicable inside the AMTS, BRTS, Kankaria Lakefront, and the Kankaria Zoo.

As per reports, covid cases again elevated in the state after the Diwali holidays. In two days, 42 and 40 cases were recorded in Gujarat, respectively. Before Diwali, on average, 5-10 cases were being recorded daily.

In Ahmedabad, where the average used to be 0 to 2 cases, 16 and 14 cases were registered in the last two days. Out of 14 cases reported on Thursday, 13 cases are from Maninagar and Isanpur areas only.

Meanwhile, a society in Ahmedabad's Isanpur was turned into a micro containment zone. Covid cases are on the rise in Gujarat after four months.

