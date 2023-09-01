'One Nation, One Election' panel report will be discussed in Parliament, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan address the media (Representational image)

Parliament Special Session: The report of the former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation, One Election' will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament, Union minister Pralhad Joshi informed on Friday.

Earlier today, the government formed a committee headed by the former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies.

Much like the nectar that was churned out after 'Samudra Manthan', 'amrit' will emerge out of the brainstorming on the issue, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs said.

"The committee has just been formed... The report of the committee will come, and the report will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament," Joshi said, asking why this worries the opposition.

The BJP leader also said that the opposition parties do not have faith in the people of the country.

"India is the world's largest democracy. India is called the mother of democracy. New topics that come up in an evolving democracy should be discussed. We have not said that anything will happen from tomorrow itself," the minister told reporters at the Jaipur airport.

"If there is an idea, there must be a discussion," he added.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held simultaneously in past, says Union Minister

Pralhad Joshi said Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held simultaneously in the past, due to which there was a good environment for development in the country.

The Union Minister further said that when a government is formed at the Centre but elections in different states keep happening, it creates problem in decision making.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | I.N.D.I.A alliance parties likely to hold around half a dozen rallies to set tone for polls: Sources

ALSO READ | Parliament Special Session: Arrangements being made for group photos of MPs. What does it indicate?

Latest India News