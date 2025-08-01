On Trump's Pakistan selling oil to US remark, India takes a 'no comments' approach While unveiling a trade deal with Pakistan on Thursday, Trump had said, “Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India someday!”

New Delhi:

India on Friday acknowledged former US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods and said it is currently studying and reviewing the decision. However, it chose not to respond to Trump's provocative remark suggesting Pakistan might sell oil to India in the future.

"I have no comments to offer in this matter," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), when asked about Trump’s comments.

While unveiling a trade deal with Pakistan on Thursday, Trump remarked, “Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India someday!” He said the deal included plans to jointly develop Pakistan’s oil reserves.

India defends oil purchases from Russia

Reaffirming its stand on buying oil from Russia, India said its decisions are shaped by prevailing global conditions and the best deals available in the market to meet its energy demands.

"Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership,” Jaiswal said.

He added, “In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets and by the prevailing global circumstances.”

Responding to a Reuters report claiming Indian state refiners had halted Russian oil imports in the past week, Jaiswal said, “We are not aware of anything about this.”

India–US ties remain strong

Despite the tension around trade, the MEA emphasised the resilience of the India–US relationship.

“India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges,” Jaiswal stated.

He expressed confidence that the relationship would continue to progress, with both sides committed to a substantive agenda.