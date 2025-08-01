Pakistan sentences opposition leader, 196 Imran Khan supporters to 10 years over 2023 riots The court in Faisalabad, located in Punjab province, delivered the verdicts in three separate cases involving 196 individuals. The convictions stem from the violent protests that erupted nationwide on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Islamabad:

In a major crackdown, a court in eastern Pakistan on Thursday sentenced nearly 200 supporters of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, including senior opposition leader Omar Ayub, to 10 years in prison each for their alleged role in the 2023 riots.

The court in Faisalabad, located in Punjab province, delivered the verdicts in three separate cases involving 196 individuals. The convictions stem from the violent protests that erupted nationwide on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Allegations of violence against state institutions

According to defense lawyer Changaiz Kakar, the accused were charged with attacking military officers, government buildings, and vehicles during the unrest. Among those convicted were at least six members of the National Assembly and one senator from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Kakar noted this is the first instance in Pakistan’s history where such a large number of political workers have been convicted and sentenced simultaneously. He confirmed that appeals will be filed against the court's decisions.

PTI condemns 'baseless' convictions

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan strongly criticized the convictions, calling the cases against Ayub and others “baseless.” He alleged that the verdicts were timed to undermine upcoming rallies marking the third anniversary of Khan’s conviction in multiple cases.

Imran Khan was ousted from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote led by then-opposition leader and current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Following his removal, Khan accused both the military and Sharif of conspiring against him under a US-backed plot, allegations that were firmly denied.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)