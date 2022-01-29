Saturday, January 29, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: It replaces Delta as dominant variant in K'taka, says Health Min Sudhakar K

Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing 3rd wave of COVID with 67.5 pc of the samples testing positive for the variant.

New Delhi Published on: January 29, 2022 6:55 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai on Jan 28, 2022.

 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Friday said that statistics show that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has become less dominant which is now replaced by the Omicron variant of the virus as against the second wave in the country when the former variant was more dominant over the others. Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that the Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 with 67.5 per cent of the samples testing positive for the variant. On the contrary, the Delta variant, which was more dominant during the second wave with a 90.7 per cent positivity rate of the sample, has now become less dominant with a 26 per cent positivity rate. "Which strain is dominating in which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7 per cent Delta variant, Third-wave: 67.5 per cent Omicron variant and 26 per cent Delta variant of coronavirus," Sudhakar tweeted.Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,198 new COVID-19 infections on Friday with a positivity rate of 20.91 per cent.

 

 

  • Jan 29, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Global Covid caseload tops 369.4 million

    Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 369.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.64 million and vaccinations to over 9.92 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 369,440,775 and 5,648,611, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,926,334,578. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 74,058,529 and 882,275, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,622,709 infections and 492,327 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,050,601 infections and 626,170 deaths). The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (18,596,157), the UK (16,447,349), Turkey (11,343,693), Russia (11,217,423), Italy (10,683,948), Spain (9,779,130), Germany (9,524,797), Argentina (8,271,636), Iran (6,293,695) and Colombia (5,816,462), the CSSE figures showed.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Malaysia reports 5,522 new Covid infections

    Malaysia reported 5,522 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,855,930, according to the health ministry. There are 373 new imported cases, with 5,149 being local transmissions, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the ministry. A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,952. The ministry reported 3,285 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,773,948. Among 50,030 active cases, 127 are being held in intensive care and 70 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mansukh Mandaviya to hold COVID review meeting with 5 states today

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Punjab reports 3,096 new COVID cases, 25 deaths

    Twenty-five people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Punjab in last one day, a daily health bulletin said on Friday. The state reported 3,096 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the overall infection tally to 7,35,139. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdsapur and Pathankot. With Friday’s numbers, the pandemic death toll reached 17,159. The number of active cases in the state stood at 33,036, said the bulletin. Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported the highest number of cases at 693, followed by Ludhiana and Jalandhar, which reported 467 and 234 cases, respectively. A total of 1,156 patients are on oxygen support while 95 critical patients are on ventilator support, said the bulletin. On Friday, 6,880 people recovered from the infection, which took the number of total recoveries to 6,84,944, it said.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

    Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the US has been climbing since mid-November, reaching 2,267 on Thursday and surpassing a September peak of 2,100 when delta was the dominant variant. Now omicron is estimated to account for nearly all the virus circulating in the nation. And even though it causes less severe disease for most people, the fact that it is more transmissible means more people are falling ill and dying. “Omicron will push us over a million deaths,” said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine. “That will cause a lot of soul searching. There will be a lot of discussion about what we could have done differently, how many of the deaths were preventable.” Omicron symptoms are often milder, and some infected people show no symptoms, researchers agree. But like the flu, it can be deadly, especially for people who are older, have other health problems or who are unvaccinated.

     

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Covid: South Korea's new cases top 17,500 as Omicron rages

    South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases reached yet another record high Saturday, driven by a rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, with a new nationwide virus response system coming into force. The country reported 17,542 new Covid-19 infections, including 17,349 local cases, raising the total to 811,122, Yonhap news agency reported, citing figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily count broke the record for the fifth consecutive day, spiking from 8,570 on Tuesday. The death toll from Covid-19 came to 6,712, up 34 from Friday. The fatality rate stood at 0.83 percent. The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients was 288, down 28 from the previous day. The public health agency said the infection tally could surge to as many as 100,000 a day in the next several weeks. South Korea introduced a revised virus response system Saturday to tackle the omicron wave. Some 250 testing stations set up at public health centers and large hospitals will adopt both rapid antigen self-tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. People can choose which one they want to take. People aged over 60 or in high-risk groups, such as those with underlying illnesses, will be prioritized for PCR tests. Beginning Thursday, local hospitals and clinics will also administer self-test kits.

     

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Singapore reports 5,554 new Covid cases

    Singapore reported 5,554 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 338,625. Of the new cases, 1,887 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,667 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health. A total of 636 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 10 cases in intensive care units. Three death was reported from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 853, the ministry said. The ministry said in another press on Friday's release that as of January 25, 48 local cases and 150 imported cases in Singapore have been confirmed to have had the BA.2 Omicron sub-lineage. The health authorities in Denmark have disclosed their findings that BA.2 is more infectious than BA.1, but with no significant difference in clinical outcomes. "We will need further data and study to fully understand the implications for severity, immunity and transmissibility of BA.2," said the ministry.

  • Jan 29, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron replaces Delta as dominant variant in K'taka with 67.5 pc positivity rate: Health Minister

    Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Friday said that statistics show that the Delta variant of COVID-19 has become less dominant which is now replaced by the Omicron variant of the virus as against the second wave in the country when the former variant was more dominant over the others.Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that the Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 with 67.5 per cent of the samples testing positive for the variant.On the contrary, the Delta variant, which was more dominant during the second wave with a 90.7 per cent positivity rate of the sample, has now become less dominant with a 26 per cent positivity rate. "Which strain is dominating in which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7 per cent Delta variant, Third-wave: 67.5 per cent Omicron variant and 26 per cent Delta variant of coronavirus," Sudhakar tweeted.Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,198 new COVID-19 infections on Friday with a positivity rate of 20.91 per cent.

     

