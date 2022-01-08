Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
  • India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  4. Omicron variant LIVE Updates: India will have peak by February, says US-based health expert
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: India will have peak by February, says US-based health expert

Maharashtra continues to record the maximum Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala. Also, several states have imposed restrictions and night curfew, to curb the spread of infection.

New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2022 7:44 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker takes a swab sample of a sadhu for Covid testing near a transit camp of Gangasagar pilgrimage in Kolkata. 

 

India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said, adding that however "the severity of the variant will be less this time in the country than Delta variant. "Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said, "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe." "So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added. As many experts in India say that the country has hybrid immunity due to which Omicron will be less effective, Dr Murray said, "What we know from a place like South Africa where there was a tremendous amount of prior infection, both Delta as well as Beta. Vaccination doses provide considerable protection for severe disease, from hospitalisation and death, which is why we think there will be many Omicron cases in India, but much less hospitalization and death than you had in the Delta wave." Speaking about the number of hospitalizations and severity due to the variant, he said, "We expect that 85.2 per cent of infections will have no symptoms. They will be asymptomatic, but amongst the cases, we still expect quite a number of them to end up in hospitals and in terms of death, cases will be much reduced. So we expect that the peak of hospital admissions in India will be about a quarter of what you had for the Delta wave, and deaths should be less of what you saw for Delta."

 

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We've received several reports of other COVID vaccines being administered to children in age group of 15-18 yrs: Bharat Biotech

    We've received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years. We request healthcare workers to be vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to them: Bharat Biotech. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    5th COVID wave hits Hungary

    The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant has hit Hungary, Bela Merkely, rector of Semmelweis Medical University in Budapest and leader of the Clinical Epidemiology Working Group, said on public television M1 on Friday.Merkely said that since the Omicron coronavirus variant is highly contagious, tens of thousands of new cases can be expected in the country in the coming days and weeks."The Omicron variant typically causes only mild upper respiratory infections in vaccinated people -- runny nose, sore throat, headache and fever lasting for a day or two," he explained, warning that the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people may increase.

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Shahnawaz Hussain tested COVID positive

    "I have tested positive for Covid. Request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested. On the 5th, before the Bihar Cabinet meeting, I had tested negative but when I again got myself tested today, I tested positive," tweeted Shahnawaz Hussain. 

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Gujarat High Court to function in virtual mode till further orders in view of increase in COVID cases

    In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Gujarat High Court on Friday said that it will function in virtual mode till further orders.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 14,346 active COVID cases in the state presently.Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkey registers 63,214 new Covid-19 cases

    Turkey has reported 63,214 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,850,488, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey on Friday rose by 157 to 83,388, while 29,197 more people recovered in the last 24 hours. A total of 406,796 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey has started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14, 2021. About 57.06 million people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 51.84 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 135.61 million doses including the booster jabs.

  • Jan 08, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Uttarkhand govt imposes new restrictions-all political rallies, protests in state to be prohibited till Jan 16

    In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Uttarkhand govt imposes new restrictions-all political rallies and protests in the state will be prohibited till January 16. All schools and anganwadi centres will also remain closed till January 16. 

