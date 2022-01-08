Delhi records 20,181 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 19.6%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A health worker takes sample from a woman to conduct COVID-19 test amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

National capital New Delhi recorded 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, along with 11,869 recoveries, and 7 deaths. The positivity rate of the city has climbed to 19.6%. Active cases in the national capital stood at 48,178, and the city recorded 16% more Covid cases than yesterday.

Till now, no Omicron related deaths have been reported in the national capital. Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today predicted more than 20,000 cases in the city today. Jain said most of the patients who succumbed to coronavirus infection on Thursday had comorbidities.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city, a weekend curfew was imposed city wide. Also, shops will open on an odd-even basis, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

"The hospital admissions are lower this time and the severity of infection is lower as well. Delhi will see around 20,000 cases with a positivity rate of 19 per cent today," he had told reporters.

Maintaining that the city government is well prepared, he said infrastructure has been augmented keeping in mind the high number of Covid cases.

