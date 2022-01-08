Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs 1,41,986 new cases, 285 fatalities in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects a swab sample during a rapid antigen testing drive for coronavirus disease at a District Magistrate Office Complex in Agartala.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,41,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 285 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40, 895 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,44,12,740.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 4,72,169 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,463. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent today.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,071 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 513 in Delhi respectively.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,84,70,959 samples have been tested up to January 7 for COVID-19. Of these 15,29,948 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 fresh Covid cases, 13% higher than Thursday. Out of these, about 51% were recorded in Mumbai alone. Apart from this, the state reported 20 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Friday reported 20,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid rising Omicron cases in the state, apart from cases of the infection. 6 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Today's cases are marginally higher than yesterday when the city reported 20, 181 cases.

Out of the fresh cases recorded today, 17,616 people were asymptomatic, which accounts for 84% of the fresh cases.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that no decision on the weekend curfew would be taken as of now. PM Narendra Modi will virtually chair a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state today with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 132 27 7628 14 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2972 706 2062290 133 14501 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 127 24 55053 2 282 4 Assam 4948 912 613373 253 6178 2 5 Bihar 8490 2704 715262 342 12100 2 6 Chandigarh 1323 344 64811 46 1080 7 Chhattisgarh 9684 2779 994063 46 13609 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 60 22 10688 4 9 Delhi 39873 8375 1441789 8951 25136 9 10 Goa 5931 1318 176737 112 3530 2 11 Gujarat 18583 4237 821541 1158 10128 1 12 Haryana 10798 2863 764576 882 10070 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 2153 498 224825 75 3881 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 443 336284 98 4534 1 15 Jharkhand 17206 2951 346680 866 5161 8 16 Karnataka 30142 7940 2962548 505 38362 4 17 Kerala*** 28558 2703 5195497 2404 49305 189 18 Ladakh 241 28 21951 71 221 19 Lakshadweep 4 10365 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 3632 1157 783547 161 10536 1 21 Maharashtra 145198 26649 6547410 14256 141614 20 22 Manipur 346 30 123657 18 2009 23 Meghalaya 262 50 83338 14 1485 24 Mizoram 3617 599 140450 250 557 3 25 Nagaland 81 1 31471 9 703 26 Odisha 8037 2449 1045971 253 8468 1 27 Puducherry 562 163 127555 14 1881 28 Punjab 9425 2738 587888 135 16663 1 29 Rajasthan 10287 3019 947153 279 8969 2 30 Sikkim 111 25 32084 9 409 31 Tamil Nadu 30817 7989 2708763 984 36833 8 32 Telangana 9861 2014 675851 278 4039 3 33 Tripura 483 124 84241 29 830 1 34 Uttarakhand 2022 597 338467 217 7423 35 Uttar Pradesh 12327 4103 1688224 119 22918 1 36 West Bengal 51384 10283 1640709 7912 19864 18 Total# 472169 100806 34412740 40895 483463 285 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 35 deaths reported on 7th January + 154 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

