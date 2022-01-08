Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs 1,41,986 new cases, 285 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 4,72,169 today
- Daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,463
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,41,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 285 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40, 895 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,44,12,740.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 4,72,169 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,463. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent today.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,071 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 513 in Delhi respectively.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,84,70,959 samples have been tested up to January 7 for COVID-19. Of these 15,29,948 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 fresh Covid cases, 13% higher than Thursday. Out of these, about 51% were recorded in Mumbai alone. Apart from this, the state reported 20 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Friday reported 20,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid rising Omicron cases in the state, apart from cases of the infection. 6 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Today's cases are marginally higher than yesterday when the city reported 20, 181 cases.
Out of the fresh cases recorded today, 17,616 people were asymptomatic, which accounts for 84% of the fresh cases.
Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that no decision on the weekend curfew would be taken as of now. PM Narendra Modi will virtually chair a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state today with CM Uddhav Thackeray.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|132
|27
|7628
|14
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2972
|706
|2062290
|133
|14501
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|127
|24
|55053
|2
|282
|4
|Assam
|4948
|912
|613373
|253
|6178
|2
|5
|Bihar
|8490
|2704
|715262
|342
|12100
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1323
|344
|64811
|46
|1080
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9684
|2779
|994063
|46
|13609
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|60
|22
|10688
|4
|9
|Delhi
|39873
|8375
|1441789
|8951
|25136
|9
|10
|Goa
|5931
|1318
|176737
|112
|3530
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|18583
|4237
|821541
|1158
|10128
|1
|12
|Haryana
|10798
|2863
|764576
|882
|10070
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2153
|498
|224825
|75
|3881
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|443
|336284
|98
|4534
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|17206
|2951
|346680
|866
|5161
|8
|16
|Karnataka
|30142
|7940
|2962548
|505
|38362
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|28558
|2703
|5195497
|2404
|49305
|189
|18
|Ladakh
|241
|28
|21951
|71
|221
|19
|Lakshadweep
|4
|10365
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3632
|1157
|783547
|161
|10536
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|145198
|26649
|6547410
|14256
|141614
|20
|22
|Manipur
|346
|30
|123657
|18
|2009
|23
|Meghalaya
|262
|50
|83338
|14
|1485
|24
|Mizoram
|3617
|599
|140450
|250
|557
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|81
|1
|31471
|9
|703
|26
|Odisha
|8037
|2449
|1045971
|253
|8468
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|562
|163
|127555
|14
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|9425
|2738
|587888
|135
|16663
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|10287
|3019
|947153
|279
|8969
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|111
|25
|32084
|9
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|30817
|7989
|2708763
|984
|36833
|8
|32
|Telangana
|9861
|2014
|675851
|278
|4039
|3
|33
|Tripura
|483
|124
|84241
|29
|830
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2022
|597
|338467
|217
|7423
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|12327
|4103
|1688224
|119
|22918
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|51384
|10283
|1640709
|7912
|19864
|18
|Total#
|472169
|100806
|34412740
|40895
|483463
|285
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 35 deaths reported on 7th January + 154 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
ALSO READ: Omicron Scare: Who are asymptomatic COVID carriers? How serious can they be for others?