  4. Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs 1,41,986 new cases, 285 fatalities in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 4,72,169 the health ministry data showed.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 08, 2022 9:54 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample during a rapid antigen testing drive for coronavirus disease at a District Magistrate Office Complex in Agartala. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 4,72,169 today
  • Daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,463

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,41,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 285 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 40, 895 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.30 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,44,12,740.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 4,72,169  the ministry data showed today. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,463. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.28 per cent today. 

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,071 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 513 in Delhi respectively. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,84,70,959 samples have been tested up to January 7 for COVID-19. Of these 15,29,948 samples were tested on Friday.

 

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 fresh Covid cases, 13% higher than Thursday. Out of these, about 51% were recorded in Mumbai alone. Apart from this, the state reported 20 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai on Friday reported 20,971 fresh Covid-19 cases, amid rising Omicron cases in the state, apart from cases of the infection. 6 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Today's cases are marginally higher than yesterday when the city reported 20, 181 cases. 

Out of the fresh cases recorded today, 17,616 people were asymptomatic, which accounts for 84% of the fresh cases.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that no decision on the weekend curfew would be taken as of now. PM Narendra Modi will virtually chair a review meeting on the Covid situation in the state today with CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 132 27  7628 14  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2972 706  2062290 133  14501
3 Arunachal Pradesh 127 24  55053 282  
4 Assam 4948 912  613373 253  6178
5 Bihar 8490 2704  715262 342  12100
6 Chandigarh 1323 344  64811 46  1080  
7 Chhattisgarh 9684 2779  994063 46  13609
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 60 22  10688   4  
9 Delhi 39873 8375  1441789 8951  25136
10 Goa 5931 1318  176737 112  3530
11 Gujarat 18583 4237  821541 1158  10128
12 Haryana 10798 2863  764576 882  10070
13 Himachal Pradesh 2153 498  224825 75  3881
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 443  336284 98  4534
15 Jharkhand 17206 2951  346680 866  5161
16 Karnataka 30142 7940  2962548 505  38362
17 Kerala*** 28558 2703  5195497 2404  49305 189 
18 Ladakh 241 28  21951 71  221  
19 Lakshadweep 4   10365   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 3632 1157  783547 161  10536
21 Maharashtra 145198 26649  6547410 14256  141614 20 
22 Manipur 346 30  123657 18  2009  
23 Meghalaya 262 50  83338 14  1485  
24 Mizoram 3617 599  140450 250  557
25 Nagaland 81 31471 703  
26 Odisha 8037 2449  1045971 253  8468
27 Puducherry 562 163  127555 14  1881  
28 Punjab 9425 2738  587888 135  16663
29 Rajasthan 10287 3019  947153 279  8969
30 Sikkim 111 25  32084 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 30817 7989  2708763 984  36833
32 Telangana 9861 2014  675851 278  4039
33 Tripura 483 124  84241 29  830
34 Uttarakhand 2022 597  338467 217  7423  
35 Uttar Pradesh 12327 4103  1688224 119  22918
36 West Bengal 51384 10283  1640709 7912  19864 18 
Total# 472169 100806  34412740 40895  483463 285 
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 35 deaths reported on 7th January + 154 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

